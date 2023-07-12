Tackling rider-size concerns and other things the horse world is talking about





New working group

A new “suitably mounted” working group aims to help tackle the issue of incompatible horse-rider combinations, across the industry. The group has come together to address the issue of rider size and help those who are looking to tackle it. Researcher Tamzin Furtado, one of those behind the group, told H&H it came about after discussion of the issue across the industry. “This is for everyone,” she said.

A top stallion dies unexpectedly

Easy Game, the stallion who sired the current world number one dressage horse TSF Dalera BB, has died. He was 20 years old. Easy Game’s owner Joop van Uytert confirmed that the stallion, who was named Trakehner stallion of the year in 2021, “sadly passed away completely unexpectedly on Monday 10 July”. Easy Game is best known for siring TSF Dalera BB, the now 16-year-old mare who carried Germany’s Jessica von Bredow-Werndl to double Olympic gold in 2021, as well as triple European Championship gold later that year.

A celebrity guest

Dressage fans have another reason to look forward to the 2023 British Dressage National Convention – Valegro has been confirmed as appearing at the event alongside main presenter Charlotte Dujardin. Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro, her double individual Olympic gold medallist, will both be at the convention, which will take place at Addington Equestrian on 25-26 November, in partnership with Equestrian Management Agency.

