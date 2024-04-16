A studbook blocking two modern breeding techniques, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Two modern breeding techniques ruled out by studbook

The Swedish Warmblood Association (SWB) has announced that foals produced via intra cytoplasmic injection (ICSI) and ovum pick-up (OPU) may not be registered with the association’s studbook from 1 March 2025, on welfare grounds. Per Jansson, chairman of the SWB board, told H&H the decision was the outcome of a “complete review and evaluation” of the studbook business. “According to the Swedish animal welfare act, operative intervention without medical reason, for example OPU, is not allowed,” he said, adding that foals born via embryo transfer can still register with the studbook as this procedure “requires no operative intervention and is not painful for the mares involved”.

Read full story

2. Congratulations to all at the winter champs

All sizes, types and breeds of horses were welcomed to Addington for the NAF Five Star Winter Championships and PetPlan Winter Area Festival Championships last week. From a teenager with Olympic aspirations to a retired nurse who went without a horse for 20 years, there were numerous fantastic stories to share featuring both riders and their horses. And don’t miss the toothless 20-year-old horse who still loves to party.

Catch up with all the fantastic stories

3. A dual Cheltenham Gold Cup winner in his new career

Al Boum Photo won two Cheltenham Gold Cups and over £1m during his racing days, but he’s now thriving in his new career as a riding horse under the guidance of Louise Duffy. Louise is no stranger to racehorses from Willie Mullins’ stable, having previously retrained Grade One winners Arvika Ligeonniere and Assessed. “I’m very lucky to have him,” said Louise, adding that Boum can be “fresh, spooky and cheeky”. “But he has incredible intelligence and has such a work ethic,” she said. “He’s got such an ability to learn and is a real athlete.”

Find out what Al Boum Photo has been up to

You may also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.