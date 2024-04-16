{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
A studbook blocking two modern breeding techniques, and other things the horse world is talking about

    • 1. Two modern breeding techniques ruled out by studbook

    The Swedish Warmblood Association (SWB) has announced that foals produced via intra cytoplasmic injection (ICSI) and ovum pick-up (OPU) may not be registered with the association’s studbook from 1 March 2025, on welfare grounds. Per Jansson, chairman of the SWB board, told H&H the decision was the outcome of a “complete review and evaluation” of the studbook business. “According to the Swedish animal welfare act, operative intervention without medical reason, for example OPU, is not allowed,” he said, adding that foals born via embryo transfer can still register with the studbook as this procedure “requires no operative intervention and is not painful for the mares involved”.

    2. Congratulations to all at the winter champs

    2024 Winter Dressage Championships

    Sadie Smith and Swanmore Dantina at the 2024 Winter Dressage Championships.

    All sizes, types and breeds of horses were welcomed to Addington for the NAF Five Star Winter Championships and PetPlan Winter Area Festival Championships last week. From a teenager with Olympic aspirations to a retired nurse who went without a horse for 20 years, there were numerous fantastic stories to share featuring both riders and their horses. And don’t miss the toothless 20-year-old horse who still loves to party.

    3. A dual Cheltenham Gold Cup winner in his new career

    Al Boum Photo

    Al Boum Photo won two Cheltenham Gold Cups and over £1m during his racing days, but he’s now thriving in his new career as a riding horse under the guidance of Louise Duffy. Louise is no stranger to racehorses from Willie Mullins’ stable, having previously retrained Grade One winners Arvika Ligeonniere and Assessed. “I’m very lucky to have him,” said Louise, adding that Boum can be “fresh, spooky and cheeky”. “But he has incredible intelligence and has such a work ethic,” she said. “He’s got such an ability to learn and is a real athlete.”

    H&H website editor
    Carol is an experienced journalist and editor, who is also a passionate amateur rider and dedicated horse owner, having ridden since childhood. She has a particular interest in the emotional well-being and ethical training of horses, alongside veterinary matters, having garnered extensive first-hand experience of numerous equine health conditions through more than 30 years of horse ownership.
