



Sophie Savage and her 15-year-old Irish-bred gelding Two Tone Ted scored an emotional win in the Petplan Novice Bronze Winter Area Festival Championship on 69.23%. Not only was it her first championship win, but it was her first-ever win in British Dressage (BD).

“We’ve always been second or lower down the rankings so I’m delighted, Ted was a star,” said Sophie. “It was a lovely test. He really went forward, as I hoped he would, and he was off my leg the whole way round.”

In a class of 34 that ran over several hours, Sophie and Ted were fourth to go and then had an agonising wait as combination after combination came and went.

“I’ve been trying to keep busy all day, mucking out, and doing odd jobs,” added Sophie. “Every test I was watching after us I thought ‘oh they’ve done really well – that’s a really nice test’ but there we were, still at the top!”

Sophie’s inspiring story, and journey through the levels encapsulates everything that’s positive about the Area Festival Championships – and there were more than a few tears as she was conducting interviews.

“I’m a retired nurse, I have three sons and four grandchildren who were all watching me compete this morning at 8.15, all in front of the iPad. They’re not very old but we have a little pony for them at home and they’re just getting going.

“I did eventing in my younger years when I was a teenager but I went 20 years without a horse while I brought up my children – and here I am now, how amazing.”

Sophie found Ted in 2021 through a wanted ad on Facebook, and after some gentle encouragement, she entered and won an unaffiliated dressage competition at Kings Sedgemoor Equestrian Centre.

“I then joined BD and did Quest in my first year, then prelim for 18 months and now I’m doing novice. He was only meant to be a hack, I didn’t think we’d be on this dressage journey together!

“He’s very safe out hacking, I can take him anywhere on my own, which was the reason for buying him, and he’s just been a star.”

Sophie now trains with Sally Bell – who she describes as “inspirational” – twice a month and is due to compete again with Ted at the Inter-County Challenge at Bitcon Arena and regionals in the summer.

2024 Winter Area Festival Championships: “I know I’m biased, but she’s wonderful”

Natasha Gibbons and her six-year-old mare Penhaligon Soleilette Aimee won the Petplan Novice Silver Area Festival Championship on 71.66% – picking up several eights for their canter work.

“It’s her first time here so she was a little bit shellshocked when she first went in, but as soon as she got going she settled really quickly,” said Natasha. “We had one little mistake in our medium trot but other than that she was fabulous the whole way through.

“She’s so consistent I knew that if she pulled it out of the bag she’d be top 10, but I didn’t think we’d win it.”

Natasha has owned Aimee since she was six months old, having bought her at the Elite Auction and backed her herself, alongside her uncle and mum.

“I know I’m biased but I think she’s so wonderful. She’s really easy to do, ever since we sat on her she’s just been so good to ride, and she loves people, I’ve got a little two-year-old and she nuzzles him – she’s amazing.”

Reflecting on her championship experience Natasha added: “The championships have been brilliant, I think it gives you the big championship experience but it’s a little bit more laid back, and not always as intimidating as it can be going in with all the big names – the whole day has been brilliant.”

