Delight – and jobs saved – as major equestrian brand saved from administration





Haygain products could be back on the market by the end of this year, as the brand has a new owner, which is “thrilled” by the move.

H&H reported in January that Haygain Ltd, which manufactured “patented, science-backed products” including hay steamers, slow-feeders and a padded flooring system, had gone into administration.

Just over two months later, FS animal health has announced its acquisition of the Haygain brand name, “marking a significant milestone in the company’s global expansion strategy”.

“With a legacy spanning over a decade, Haygain is well known for its science-backed approach to hay-steaming and equine health innovation,” a spokesman for the new owner said. “As of today, FS animal health has now secured ownership of the Haygain brand name, together with Haygain’s business intellectual property rights, etc.”

The spokesman added that FS had “a long history of association with the Haygain brand”, between 2012 and 2022.

“Today, we are thrilled to announce the reintegration of the Haygain name into the FS animal health family, joining our brands NUVEQ and Hestevard,” she said.

“As we embark on this exciting journey, our management team is dedicating itself to crafting a comprehensive plan to reintroduce Haygain products to the market and to define its future strategic positioning.”

Another spokesman told H&H that it is early days but that the FS management team is creating a “comprehensive plan to reintroduce Haygain products to the market and to define its future strategic positioning”.

“We anticipate Haygain-branded products will be reintroduced back to the market late in 2024,” he said. “This timeline allows us to ensure a seamless transition while upholding our quality standards.

“Over the past months FS animal health has reached out to all of the staff at Haygain and some of the staff have joined the FS animal health team in the UK.”

The spokesman added that the terms of the acquisition do not mean FS has to honour warranties to products bought before Haygain Ltd went into administration, but that the company is “built on excellent customer service – it’s what we’ve always stood for, and we will definitely find a satisfactory solution for all customers experiencing issues with their current products”.

“Additionally, as soon as we have a spare parts list for all Haygain products, we will also be able to accept orders for replacement parts,” he said.

FS animal health is the wholesale trading name of Farm & Stable Supplies LLP, which has a retail division in the UK called Farm & Stable.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.