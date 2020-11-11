Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Haygain HG One Score 9/10 Performance: 10/10

Durability: 7/10

Ease of use: 10/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: Haygain Price as reviewed: £725.00

The hay steamer in this test has been put through its paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below...

Haygain HG One official description

The Haygain HG One is designed to feed one horse, for everyday use on the yard or for steaming hay when travelling to shows. Due to it’s lightweight and compact design, it is well suited to smaller yards and fits easily on a lorry. It holds up to 8kg of forage – either in a haynet or loose wedges. The robust chest allows temperatures to reach more than 100ºC, which is vital for killing mould spores and bacteria. Quick and easy to use, the Haygain HG One steams forage in approximately one hour using a 1.5kW steam generator with a water capacity of 3.5l, which is sufficient for one steaming cycle. The HG One’s lid is double-skinned for exceptional strength and thermal efficiency in all ambient temperatures. The lid has been designed to allow the condensation to collect and fall back evenly onto the hay.

First impressions

This steamer looks robust and like it would be quite heavy, but it was so lightweight – while it’s empty you can lift it up with just one hand. It was really easy to put together and work out how to use it, too.

Overview of performance

Put simply, I loved it and the horses loved it. We used it mostly for one horse who is particularly fussy, but he ate all his hay after had been in the steamer rather than just picking at it as he had before. It comes out so much cleaner and it smells like you’d want to eat it yourself. You can steam one full net at a time and we found it would take less than an hour. It’s perfect for travelling as it’s so easy to move about and transport.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

You can’t see how much water you’re putting in from the outside, but it comes with a handy measuring stick. It would be great if there was a clear window, like you find on a kettle, so that you can easily see how full it is, but I imagine this would be hard to keep clear. I would say that it’s really important that you read the manual and follow the cleaning instructions, particularly when it comes to cleaning the filament.