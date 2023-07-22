Enjoy a glass of Chardonneigh or Thoroughblend to support equine welfare





Wine and horses – could there be a more perfect partnership? Many riders have long thought along these lines, and now a manufacturer has followed suit.

US brand Stomping Horse has released a white Chardonneigh, and a red Thorougblend, inspired by, and supporting, former racehorses.

The company was founded by Dawn Page, its CEO (chief equine officer), Steven Shewbrooks and Byron Brewer.

Dawn told H&H she was a “horse-crazed girl” who became a “horse-crazed woman”, and also liked a fine wine.

“What if there were wines with silly names or ‘neighmes’?” she said. “Has anyone thought of horse-related twists on real wine varietals? That would be so fun! Having had horses for most of my adult life, and having enjoyed wine almost as long, I thought the two made a perfect pairing.”

She owns Trouper, a former racehorse who was “born into a family of professional athletes of which he was not destined to be”.

“His racing career was three races with a purse of $455. He was no longer of value,” she said. “His life nearly ended as a starvation case with seven other horses. He is not a ‘type’ thoroughbred. His neck is not long and slender, nor are his legs, but boy, can he move fast! He just has no interest in running in circles.

“His hooves sound like thunder as he gallops full on from the back field. Having known hunger, sometimes he becomes impatient and ‘stomps’ while awaiting his meal. Stomping led to grapes being stomped. My mind conjured up a silly visual of a dancing horse in a vat of grapes.”

An image of Trouper galloping in from the field became the Stomping Horse logo, which features on its labels.

“Horses are about dreams and never giving up,” Dawn said. “By being himself, Trouper found his calling as the spokeshorse and model of a wine label, and what better way to help other horses than with a portion of the proceeds going to helping them find their paths to second careers and forever homes?”

Stomping Horse donates a percentage of its profits to equine rescue centres to support former racehorses in their retraining for different careers.

“Our goal is to support equine wellness and awareness through such rescues, to assure these horses are given every opportunity to become their best selves and live happy, healthy lives,” a Stomping Horse Spokesman said.

Dawn added that she has spent many hours watching her horses interact with her, each other, and their surroundings.

“Horses can be very social creatures, wandering from one to another as if attending a cocktail hour of sorts,” she said. “Wine is a form of of celebration and relaxation, both things horses and humans enjoy and deserve.”

