Delicious pony poo: tuck in to help horses





Fancy tucking into some “pony plops”? Who wouldn’t?

Now you can sample some “pony poo”, chocolate clusters bursting with things like mini marshmallows, honeycomb, caramel and granola, and feel virtuous as you’re also supporting ponies on Dartmoor.

Award-winning confectionary business Flapjackery has nominated the Dartmoor Pony Heritage Trust (DPHT) as its supported charity. The “pony plops” have been added to its range in the equines’ honour, and it is to donate £1.50 to the trust for every Dartmoor box of treats sold.

Carol Myott, who owns Flapjackery with her business partner Sally Jenkin, told H&H: “A bag of Flapjackery pony poo is a really fun way of remembering a trip to Dartmoor and seeing its wonderful native ponies. Luckily, ours are edible.”

Carol added that the business is based on the edge of the moor, and the team knows and loves the ponies.

“They are iconic with people coming from far and wide to see them, and are an important visitor draw,” she said. “They are also an important part of our heritage and culture and it’s sad to think that the days of native Dartmoor ponies as we know them could be numbered, so we are delighted to be able to support the work of the charity, and increase awareness through our Tavistock shop.”

The DPHT relies on public donations and chair Malcolm Snelgrove said the charity is delighted by Flapjackery’s support.

“The DPHT is such an important charity, not only in the work it is doing to ensure a sustainable future for traditional Dartmoor ponies, but also through its conservation work, and by engaging with the public so that they are inspired to connect with Dartmoor’s wildlife, landscape and heritage,” he said.

Flapjackery has a number of shops and also sells online. All products are gluten-free and there is a range of flavours available, as well as the pony poo.

