Police on the hunt after reports of men ‘trying to steal’ foals





Police are on the hunt for two men who have reportedly been trying to steal foals and “bothering ponies” on and near Dartmoor in the past week.

Officers from Devon & Cornwall Police has asked the public to remain vigilant, after a series of reports of attempted theft and more.

“In one incident on Tuesday 21 May, two men were seen acting suspiciously around the ponies at Pork Hill near Tavistock,” a spokesperson for the force said.

“They appeared to be trying to separate the foals and managed to grab one young animal, although it escaped. They quickly left after being challenged by a member of the public.”

The spokesperson said it is believed the men are travelling in a black or grey van with Irish numberplates.

“Further reports have been received this week of suspicious men bothering ponies and visiting farms and homes in the Tavistock and Princetown areas trying to buy the animals,” she added.

Officers are appealing for information and asking the public to report any further suspicious incidents to them.

Neighbourhood team leader Sergeant Tom Ottley said: “I ask that the public remain vigilant to any behaviour out of the ordinary around livestock and report any concerns to police on 999 if you believe a crime is ongoing.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact police, either online or by telephone on 101, log number 410 of 21 May.

