‘Spectacular’ Bolesworth promised in 2021 as this year’s event forced to cancel 

The Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show will be a “spectacular” event next year, it has been promised, as the 2020 event has been called off.

Organisers announced today (20 March) that they had taken the “difficult decision” to cancel the show, which had been due to take place between 9 and 14 June.

“We would like to acknowledge that many riders, visitors and supporters will be disappointed by this news, and would like to reassure everyone that we are totally committed to planning a spectacular event for next year,” said a spokesman for the event.

Anyone who has already bought tickets or hospitality will be issued full refunds. Online bookings will be processed automatically within 28 working days, while staff will be in touch with those who have booked hospitality through the office.

Show president Nina Barbour said: “While we are very disappointed, our focus is to support the huge efforts being made by the government to keep us all safe.

“The Bolesworth elite yearling auction was also due to take place at Bolesworth on Friday, 12 June. We are currently evaluating the feasibility of running this as an online auction on a similar date, and are committed to supporting the industry in any way that we can under the current challenging circumstances.”

The news came as it was announced that a third person had died as a result of the virus in Wales, taking the total of UK deaths to 145, and the total number of confirmed cases in the UK had reached 3,269.

