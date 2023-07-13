‘Long may they continue’: Britain’s best equestrian yards celebrated





The six top establishments in the country have been named, at the fifth SEIB Yard of the Year Awards 2023 in association with British Equestrian (BEF) and Horse & Hound.

The winners and runners-up in each of the six categories – DIY and full livery yards, small and large riding schools, competition venue and Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) centre – were announced at a celebratory lunch on 4 July.

H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins said: “H&H is happy to support these awards again, such is the support for yards nominated. It is a great opportunity to recognise excellence, and client appreciation of all the hard work and business acumen that goes in to running a truly successful yard. It is also wonderful to see what a difference each yard is making to the lives of riders. I hope all those nominated are rightly proud of the positive impact they have had – and huge congratulations to all this year’s winners.”

Arrow Riding Centre in Kent took the RDA centre of the year title, and Chard Equestrian Centre the competition venue award. Mill Farm DIY Livery Yard and Hurston Eventing and Dressage took the DIY and full livery yard awards respectively, and Hemps Green Riding Stables and Pinkmead Farm Equestrian Centre were the small and large riding schools of the year respectively.

SEIB marketing and events manager Nicolina MacKenzie said: “What a celebration of excellence in yards from Scotland through to Kent we have had. So many grateful customers, owners and riders have put time and thought into their nominations for the yards they love. To celebrate with and speak to our winners is so encouraging and long may they continue their hard work and the fabulous services they offer at this worrying time when many riding schools are facing closure.

“We were delighted to welcome the support of British Equestrian this year and to have Horse & Hound on board for the second time. The awards are growing and this extra support from leading industry names reflects this.”

BEF head of communications Winnie Murphy said it was a privilege to be involved.

“Learning more about the fantastic work going on across our industry, the dedication involved and the communities the yards create is truly inspiring,” she said.

