‘Where will the riders and horses go?’: campaign as major livery and show yard is to close





The closure of a major livery yard and competition venue in Essex will affect more than the owners of the 90 horses there, riders have warned.

A petition has been launched to try to save Harold’s Park Farm in Nazeing, which was described by one livery as “the local events venue everyone goes to”. It has indoor and outdoor arenas, and a cross-country course, in 800 acres of equestrian and agricultural land.

“Some of the liveries have been there for 30 years,” Stephanie Brown, a livery who was hoping to return once her horse has completed rehab, told H&H. “It’s a big loss. I’m a committee member of a local riding association that uses it; East Anglia Trec Group was looking at it for their events. It’s big, has parking for boxes and bridleways from it – it’s well set up and there’s nothing like it our side of Essex.”

Stephanie said riders travelled to Harold’s Park from Norfolk, Suffolk, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire, as well as within Essex. The Mackie family had been tenants of the farm for years, renting it fro CBF Funds Trustee Ltd, a fund managed for Church of England investors.

A spokesman for CCLA, which manages the fund, told H&H that since George Mackie died in 2020, “discussions have been ongoing with George’s family regarding the future management of the farm”, and as a result, the family is to leave.

“We’re trying to do what we can to save it, as it’s going to be too much of a loss,” Stephanie said. “People are trying to find homes for 90 horses, and they’re not there.

“So many yards in the area have shut and there’s the pressure of development; it’s a problem everywhere. The local vets will feel it and the feed shops; it’s going to have a ripple effect.

“This has torn everyone apart; they don’t know which way to go.”

Vicki Justice, a livery at Harold’s Park for some 13 years, told H&H campaigners are writing letters, and “lots of people are trying to save the centre”.

“We don’t know what the plans for it are and people are worried,” she said.

International dressage rider Claudia Davis told H&H she went to her first show, aged six or seven, at Harold’s Park.

“It’s a massive loss,” she said. “I used to practise there for internationals, there are 90 horses there who have to find new homes and there’s simply not enough space so people are having to choose to sell their horse or their house, because there’s nowhere round here.”

Claudia cited British international success in horse sports, and the fact equestrianism in many European countries is subsidised by governments.

“Places like this are where people can start; where will our future generations go?” she asked. “It was such a big part of my childhood, now there will probably be flats built all over that beautiful land. It’s so sad. It may not be a big place in that it didn’t have Premier League shows, for example, but it’s where people started out and that’s arguably more important.”

The CCLA spokesman added: “The Mackie family have been custodians as tenants of the farm for many years and we are working closely together to ensure as smooth a handover as possible. As such the livery business, being run by the tenant, is being wound down.

“We very much regret the inconvenience and disappointment this will cause to those who keep their horses there and all those involved with the Harold Park Riding Centre over the years. We hope that everyone will find a new livery soon and continue to enjoy a close equestrian community.

“With regards to the future of Harold’s Park Farm, CCLA is considering various options but no firm decisions have as yet been taken. We understand that livery customers have been given notice to end their agreements, but customers should speak to the Mackie family in relation to timing. We will continue to work closely with the Mackie family to ensure a smooth transition.”

