



Lucy Lockwood and her horse of a lifetime Chantilly Bojangles led the amateur hunter field after winning the small/lightweight division, while the heavyweight amateur hunter class went to Cerys Ford and the stunning Alis Real Bright Spark. Section reserve was Camilla Davies with Glenkeeran Dance In The Deep.

Kelly Ward was crowned NAF Five Star working hunter champion riding Bloomfield Incognito on the pair’s first trip to the special show. 19-year-old Alice Homer and Little Joe captured the heavyweight working hunter class and stood section reserve. The first class of the day, the working show horse class, was headed by Jessica Taylor riding her own Randal.

Former National Hunt winner Wonga Swinger lifted the Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) Tattersalls Thoroughbred ridden show horse championship. The RoR flat ridden show series qualifier saw 12-year-old Imperial Ruby and Sarah Gwillam come to the fore, though Laura Southgate and her own Ellie — second place in the flat class — took section reserve.

28-year-old mare Mountain Gale was crowned senior in-hand champion, while the senior ridden horse championship went to Linzy Dickinson and her husband’s hunt horse Tikiri Canante. In pony ranks, Willow Tarrant piloted her own 22-year-old Skewbald mare to the top spot.

Three-year-old plaited filly Ashlea Perfect Spirit scooped an ultra-competitive in-hand coloured championship for Vicky Smith and Alan Marnie.

Leading ridden flat sports horse was The Queen’s Daydream III, who took the title for producer Katie Jerram-Hunnable.

Winner of the Haflinger in-hand class was Alison Walker’s una Van De Weideweg.

