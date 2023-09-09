Super feedback as riders allowed to go bitless in eventing dressage





Competitors were allowed to do dressage bitless in an unaffiliated three-day event, in an initiative it is hoped will be picked up by more organisers.

Moreton-Russell Events allowed combinations to compete without bits in the unaffiliated section of their competition, which also incorporated National Schools Equestrian Association classes, at Moreton Equestrian Centre in Dorset from 1 to 3 September.

The highest-placed bitless combination in each class was given a special rosette, and organiser Sue Russell said they, and the concept, went down well.

“We put on the sections to allow riders who wouldn’t normally be allowed to ride in a bitless bridle, to do their dressage in one as I know lots of associations don’t allow it,” she told H&H.

“Our three-day event is a competition but it’s about having a fun weekend with your horses and doing something a little different to a standard one-day event. So we thought this section would be a good idea as we want riders and horses to compete in what makes them happy. I know a lot of horses prefer not to have a bit.”

Ms Russell said riders were pleased to have the chance, and the judges were very “welcoming” of the idea.

Mark Smith, who has long campaigned for bitless bridles to be allowed in dressage, told H&H he had spoken to different unaffiliated organisers about the idea; it was he who donated the prizes to the best bitless combinations.

“There’s no earthly reason you shouldn’t do bitless dressage,” he said. “In these days when horse welfare is such a huge issue, it can’t be anything other than in the horse’s best interests, if that’s what they are happier in.”

Mr Smith said he is perplexed at the fact bitless dressage is not more commonly allowed – “It can’t be a safety issue as you’re allowed to go bitless in the showjumping and cross-country,” he said. He also applauded the position taken by racing; if a vet determines that a horse’s welfare is better if allowed to run bitless, this is permitted.

He added: “There’s no bit that can hurt a horse; it’s all about the rider on top.”

The rosettes made for the best bitless combinations – Hannah Welfare and Mister Rehill and Jazz Diggens on Dream Catcher X – were a bit different too.

“They didn’t have tails, so they were also a bit less!” Mr Smith said.

“We had super feedback. It did surprise me a bit that one of the winners did her showjumping and cross-country with a bit in, but she’s obviously right her horse does a better dressage test bitless

“I’m very optimistic of other events coming round to it too; it’s a horse-friendly way of getting more interest and entries.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.