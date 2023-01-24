A rider who slimmed down from 23st 3lb to 13st 9lb, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. ‘It wasn’t fair on her’

The H&H team would like to congratulate Abbi Newton, who lost more than nine stone in order to feel comfortable riding her thoroughbred-warmblood mare May. Abbi was 23st 3lb at her heaviest, in September 2021. Motivated by the desire to get back in the saddle, she is now 13st 9lb, and as determined as ever. She has a competition goal to return to the British Riding Club championships, where she had competed before her weight gain, and we wish her the very best of luck.

Find out how Abbi reduced her weight

2. Five-star rider switches sports

British five-star event rider Hannah Bate has made the decision to give up eventing and concentrate entirely on showjumping. Hannah told H&H: “I found myself planning this spring around the showjumping shows and that’s when I thought that if I was trying to get the eventing to fit in with showjumping, that’s wrong on owners and horses. My heart just isn’t in it. That’s what I’ve told my owners and they appreciated my honesty.”

Find out why Hannah is changing direction

3. A 20-year-old stallion who still loves competing

Ben Maher has enjoyed yet another success with his Olympic partner Tic Tac, almost a year to the day of their previous triumph. Jane Clark’s 20-year-old Clinton stallion lives in Florida full-time and appears to love the grass Derby field at the Winter Equestrian Festival where he won Thursday’s (19 January) CSI3* 1.45m speed class.

“It’s really old-school ground here and I think as an older horse, he likes the brighter jumps and loves the ground,” said Ben. “We are very limited with what we do with him, and we take care of him; he’s still enjoying it. He honestly still feels like he wants to do nothing else.”

Find how Ben’s team keeps Tic Tac fit and well

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.