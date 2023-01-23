Watch 1 very helpful ‘groom’ and 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, from some great saves to a remarkable comeback.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

What a save!

No stirrups? No problem!

Incredible to see former jockey Josh Moore back on board after a traumatic 2022 when a fall at Haydock in April, left hum with a broken leg, a punctured lung, damage to his lower back and some broken ribs. Complications then left the then 30-year-old fighting for his life.

What a sight

Pull!

Feeling fresh!

But our favourite social media post this week is…



Very helpful!

You might also be interested in:

*January savings* 3 Horse & Hound magazines for £3/$3/€3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.