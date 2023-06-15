Rewards for good welfare, an injured eventer and other things the horse world is talking about





Rewards for good welfare

In his H&H column, British Olympic rider Richard Davison looks at the ever-present issue of public acceptance of the involvement of horses in sport, and what can be done to preserve it. Giving awards for welfare at major events is one suggestion he makes, adding: “At Badminton, I would have given Pippa Funnell my welfare award when Billy Walk On refused to jump into the water complex. We saw a rider using her judgement to retire, putting her horse’s interests before her own.”

On the road to recovery

A young eventer is feeling “optimistic” as she recovers from a fractured pelvis sustained in a fall at Bramham Horse Trials (6-11 June). Imo Brook, 23, was competing in the under-25 CCI4*-L section on her parents’ 14-year-old gelding San Solo, when they had a fall across country. “Most importantly I will be fine and Solo is happily munching grass in his field at home,” Imo said. “I am lucky to have come away with just a fractured pelvis and after an operation and physio I’ll be right as rain.”

A sad farewell

Guy Avis has paid tribute to his “wonderful” five-star mare KBIS Briarlands Matilda, who has died aged 23. The 15.2hh mare and Izzy Taylor twice finished seventh at Burghley in 2012 and 2014, and competed for Britain as an individual at two Europeans, finishing sixth at the Blair-hosted championships in 2015. “She was wonderful,” said Mr Avis.

