‘Recovery will be long but I’m feeling optimistic’: young eventer fractures pelvis in cross-country fall





A young eventer has said she is feeling “optimistic” as she recovers from a fractured pelvis sustained in a fall at Bramham Horse Trials (6-11 June).

Imo Brook, 23, was competing in the under-25 CCI4*-L section on her parents’ 14-year-old gelding San Solo, when they had a fall across country.

Imo said it was “not how we wanted to end the week”.

“Most importantly I will be fine and Solo is happily munching grass in his field at home. I am lucky to have come away with just a fractured pelvis and after an operation and physio I’ll be right as rain,” she said.

Imo, who is in hospital in Leeds, told H&H Solo is being looked after by her mother Emma, and her groom Emma Maisey.

“He is out in the field looking well and Emma will keep ticking him along while Mum is keeping me company in Leeds,” she said.

“Emma knows him and me inside and out having worked for us for over 10 years. Recovery will be long but I’m feeling optimistic – at least everything can be mended. I’ll be back in a few months and looking forward to watching Luhmühlen this weekend as I’m not that good being bed-bound.”

Imo added that she cannot believe the amount of “kind messages and love” she has received since the fall.

“The biggest thank yous go to the emergency team at Bramham, who were so efficient and looked after me and Mum so well, Leeds general infirmary hospital who are exceptional with all their specialists, Ellie Ford and Francesca Swallow for looking after Solo while I was taken to hospital, and EJM Equestrian for looking after the horses at home,” she said.

“But the most enormous thank you goes to my parents; Dad who owns and loves the horses and my amazing mother, who took Solo back home and then came back to keep me company until I am allowed home.

“They say in this sport you need a great support team and this weekend has just proved it. I could not do it without every single one of you.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.