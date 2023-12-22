Rewarding grooms, ditching spurs, and more things the horse world is talking about





Tangible rewards for grooms

Carl Hester takes a look at the sums on offer at the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards, and asks if it is time that horse sport did similar. “It’s lovely to have a medal, trophy or mantelpiece decoration – and we’re very proud our own Lucy Scudamore was voted Groom of the Year at the recent Horse & Hound Awards. However, isn’t it time the horse sport industry stepped up to provide a similar tangible reward?” he said. “These diligent staff members devote so much love, knowledge and detail to caring for our horses and making it happen for all of our riders and owners.”

Ditching the spurs

Dressage riders will be allowed to ditch spurs completely in international competition from 1 January 2024, when new FEI rules come into effect. Riders who opt to compete spurless have previously been required to wear “dummy spurs” in competition. These give the look of wearing a spur, but have no shank. The International Dressage Officials Club (IDOC) put forward the proposal in the summer, describing it as “archaic” that a rider opting to ride without spurs would have to buy “dummy” ones to compete. The suggestion was backed by the FEI and the new rule will come into effect for 2024.

Nicola Wilson

Nicola Wilson, who had a career-ending fall at Badminton 2022, has said she feels “incredibly lucky” to be walking and still working in the sport she loves, in a Christmas message. Nicola is now coaching the next generation at her North Yorkshire equestrian centre, including grassroots event rider and influencer Megan Elphick. Nicola, an ambassador for Spinal Research, joined charity chairman Tara Stewart on one of Megan’s videos to speak about the charity’s work and forthcoming research.

