Revving up for Royal Windsor, brilliant Badminton grooms, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Get ready for Royal Windsor

The equestrian roadshow rolls on from elite eventing in Gloucestershire to equestrian excellence across the disciplines in The Queen’s back garden in Berkshire. Yes, it’s time for the Royal Windsor Horse Show and many of Britain’s top riders are heading to Windsor to compete. Whether you’re interested in showjumping, showing, driving, endurance or just fancy a great day out, this show marks an unofficial start of the county show season. One of the highlights of the show is the chance to spot Her Majesty watching her horses in action – we hope to see her ringside again this year.

2. Badminton grooms at the top of their game

Badminton is a busy week for everyone involved and that’s an understatement for the dedicated grooms who spend every waking hour keeping their equine charges in the very best of condition, so they are fit and ready to perform. During the five-star event we caught up with a groom who’s been banned from walking the course with her rider, and another who just loves being there for the horses’ first experiences – “their first intermediate or their first long format, and then the first big one – those milestone moments”. And finally, we caught up with a prize-winning groom from Germany, who described her first Badminton experience as “overwhelming” with her charge who “really understands every single word” she says.

3. This weekend’s British and Irish showjumping success

In a new online series that we will be publishing early each week, H&H’s showjumping editor Jennifer Donald takes a look around the international jumping scene to find out who’s been in winning form at the biggest shows. This week includes Derby success for teenage horses, a hat-trick for Holly Smith, and a victory on home soil for Robert Smith, among much more…



