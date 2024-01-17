‘Some sort of projectile’ shot at driven pony on main road





Police are appealing for information after “some form of projectile” was shot at a pony being driven on a main road in Buckinghamshire.

Thames Valley Police has urged any witnesses to, or anyone with dashcam footage of, the incident of criminal damage on Saturday (13 January) to come forward. The incident took place between 8.45am and 9am on the A413 Amersham Road, Chalfont St Peter, heading into Denham.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said that “pony and trap ‘riding’ was taking place on this road” at the time.

“The offender has shot some form of projectile at a moving vehicle [drawn by the pony], causing damage,” the spokesman said. “Fortunately no one was injured.

“If you were driving on the A413 at this time please could you review your dashcam footage to see if it may have captured the incident. If you can provide footage or witnessed this please call 101 and quote the crime reference number 4324001879.”

Information can also be submitted in confidence to Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.