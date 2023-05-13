‘Pony Club has helped them grow together’: Windsor win for Dartmoor and five-year-old rider





A new combination led the Royal Windsor M&M mini championship, providing their experienced handler with a career first.

John Harvey is no stranger to success leading mini natives; he’s led ponies to overall glory at both the Royal International (RIHS) and Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) many times over, but the Royal Windsor M&M mini championship had always eluded him.

“I think I’ve been reserve here three times,” said John, who was leading Anna Cayzer’s Dartmoor gelding Coppinshill Celebrity, and five-year-old Lilly Cayzer, who was riding at Windsor for the very first time.

“We’ve only done one show with him prior to Windsor, where he won his RIHS ticket on the lead rein,” John explained. “We’re very much looking forward to the season ahead.”

The seven-year-old was bought from Debbie Barr in October and Anna ran him at home over winter.

“I saw him a couple of years ago for the first time and I really liked him,” said John. “As soon as he came on the market I told Anna to go and buy him; he’s a seriously lovely pony and he has the temperament to match. While he was at home Lilly did Pony Club with him to get to know him, and that really helped them grow together as a combination.”

The Shetland gelding Briar Snowfox, ridden by Lilly Richardson, won the first ridden class en route to finishing reserve in the championship.

