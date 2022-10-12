Perfect Prices, autumn five-stars and more things the horse world is talking about today





The Price is right

Tim and Jonelle Price have taken the top two spots in the eventing world rankings – the first husband and wife combination to do so. Tim’s position at the head of the list is the first change to the number one spot in three years. Oliver Townend, who has held the crown since 2019, is now ranked third. Commenting on the new world rankings, the Prices said: “Once upon a time, two small town kids dreamt that together they could take on the world. And they did. The end.”

Autumn five-stars

October is a bumper five-star month, with two top level fixtures in the space of a fortnight. Maryland 5 Star in the US, which joined the calendar in 2021, returns this week. The first veterinary inspection is scheduled for today at 6pm UK time (1pm local time) and H&H’s Pippa Roome is there to keep us abreast of all the action. Meanwhile, a total of 31 British combinations feature among the entries for 2022’s final CCI5* at Pau, which starts in two weeks’ time. Tom McEwen, Pippa Funnell and Ros Canter are all on the list for the French five-star (25 to 30 October).

Sharpening the cutting edge

British para dressage is taking stock and looking to the future as it reviews how it can sharpen its world-leading edge on an increasingly competitive global stage. The Brits brought home seven brilliant individual medals from a fiercely competitive World Championships in Herning this summer, where they finished off the podium for the first time as a team. Britain has long blazed a trail in para dressage, but now the world has caught up it sparks the question as to what needs to happen now for the Brits to keep at the forefront. H&H spoke to top para riders and British Equestrians’ para performance manager Georgina Sharples to seek their views and find out what the future holds…

