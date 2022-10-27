One key contender withdraws at Pau five-star trot-up, plus Burghley winner is a non-starter





Fifty horse and rider combinations came forward to the first Pau Horse Trials trot-up this morning (27 October), but only 49 will continue to the dressage phase.

The USA’s Caroline Martin and her own and Sherrie Martin’s Islandwood Captain Jack were sent to the holding box by the ground jury of Sue Baxter (Great Britain), Anne-Mette Binder (Denmark) and Xavier Le Sauce (France) after trotting up. They then withdrew from the holding box and will not start the competition.

One other combination, Great Britain’s Emily King and Valmy Biats, who is owned by Philippe Brivois, were sent to the holding box, but were accepted upon re-presenting.

Fellow Brit, Max Gordon, was asked to trot-up his mount Redwood Clover, who is owned by Max’s parents Marisa and Richard Gordon, twice but they were accepted without being sent to the hold box.

Tenareze was very sprightly for his rider Harry Meade and the 15-year-old, who is owned by David Bernstein, Sophie Caruth and Nigella Hall, had to trot-up twice as he cantered on the first attempt. They were accepted after a calmer second run.

There were two withdrawals before the first Pau Horse Trials trot-up. Most notably, Burghley 2019 winner MGH Grafton Street, who is ridden by Pippa Funnell. Britain’s Tim Cheffings and Gaston have also withdrawn prior to the competition starting.

The dressage will get underway at 2.30pm (1.30pm BST) with Britain’s Tom McEwen and the first of his two rides, Braveheart B, being first into the arena.

