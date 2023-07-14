Wimbledon invites inspiring rider to perform coin-toss for ladies’ singles final





An “inspiring” Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) participant will perform the ladies’ singles final coin-toss on Wimbledon’s Centre Court.

Park Lane Stables RDA rider and volunteer Philippa George, 27, will toss the coin for the final between Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova tomorrow (15 July).

“I just can’t believe it still and I can’t wait for it. It’s going to be amazing,” said Philippa, who will enjoy a tour of the clubhouse and have lunch in the competitors’ restaurant before the match. She will be assisted with her on-court duties by championships referee Gerry Armstrong.

Philippa has been a participant at Park Lane for 15 years, starting as a rider and now also as a volunteer. Her role includes inviting and welcoming new people and organising social events.

“Philippa is amazing. She is a great ambassador because a parent of a child with additional needs looks at Philippa and just sees that the future’s so bright,” said Park Lane founder and manager Natalie O’Rourke.

“We’re so lucky to have her as part of our family.”

The charity was nominated by Jenifer Hewitt, wife of All England Club chairman Ian Hewitt.

“In recognition of Ian Hewitt’s role in establishing the Wimbledon Foundation 10 years ago, we invited Ian and Jenifer to nominate two charities important to them for this year’s coin toss,” said Paige Murphy, head of the Wimbledon Foundation, a charity that “champions opportunity for all using the collective strength of Wimbledon to make a positive difference to people’s lives”.

“We’re delighted that through Jenifer nominating RDA we are able to give Philippa and Park Lane Stables RDA the recognition they deserve through this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to step out onto Centre Court and perform the coin toss at the ladies’ singles final.”

