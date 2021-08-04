‘I’m gutted’: Scott Brash misses out on Olympic showjumping jump-off by just half a second





Great Britain’s Scott Brash described feeling “gutted” after missing out on a place in the jump-off to decide the medals in the Olympic showjumping individual final at the Tokyo Games on Wednesday (4 August).

The 35-year-old rider and the 12-year-old gelding Jefferson had made it through to Wednesday’s Olympic showjumping individual final as one of the top 30 riders and produced a “foot perfect” jumping clear over Santiago Varela’s testing track.

However the pair crossed the line just 0.45sec outside the time allowed of 88 seconds, incurring a time-penalty that would mean his individual journey ended before the final medal decider, in which his team-mate Ben Maher (Explosion W) won the gold medal.

“I’m gutted,” said Scott. “I thought Jefferson jumped amazing, but we were just four tenths of a second too slow. It was my fault – it’s so frustrating, I’m gutted really.”

Talking through his round, Scott said: “I think probably around to the water jump, I took a bit of time to square him up there. And then coming home he just jumped a bit right at the double and made me go on seven strides and six. But that’s the sport and it’s just what the course does to you. It’s disappointing though.

“I thought the course was built very well. I think the course builder [Santiago Varela] has done a very good job in order to get six clears which I think is probably spot on. It was a tough course but fair.”

Reflecting on Ben Maher‘s achievement though, Scott said: “It’s amazing, absolutely incredible to win an Olympic gold medal.”

The Olympic showjumping team competition begins on Friday 6 August. Britain’s team is expected to include Ben, Scott and Holly Smith riding Denver.

