The return of the sumo wrestler – plus 13 other Olympic showjumping fences you won’t want to miss





The Olympic showjumping individual final course is another masterpiece from Spanish course designer Santiago Varela, and promises an exciting evening in Tokyo as the individual medallists are determined.

A total of 30 combinations qualified for this final, and will jump in reverse order of merit from yesterday’s final, with Britain’s Ben Maher the last rider to tackle the course on Explosion W.

As with the beautiful course for the qualifier, this track incorporates plenty of Japanese culture and heritage into its design – with the return of the eye-catching sumo wrestler sure to prove popular with those watching at home.

How big is the Olympic showjumping individual final course?

There is a total of 14 obstacles, with 18 jumping efforts and the time allowed is 88secs. The highest fence on the course is the final effort, number 14, an upright heading towards the arena entrance which stands at an eye-watering 1.66m. The water jump, number nine, is 4m wide.

Take a look at the full course:

1, FEI 100 Years

Height 1.56m

2, Hachiko

Height 1.53m; spread 1.60m

3, Samurais and katanas

Height 1.65m

4, Nihonbashi Bridge, Tokyo

Height 1.54m; spread 1.60m

5, Japanese food

Height 1.55m; spread 1.70m

6ab, Shinkyo bridge

Part a – height 1.63m

Part b – height 1.65m

7, – Himeji Castle

Height 1.55m; spread 1.65m

8abc, Traditional Japanese Theatre, Kabuki

Part a – height 1.54m; spread 1.65m

Part b – height 1.60m

Part c – height 1.54m; spread 1.60m

9, Stone bridge, Shikinaen Garden

Spread 4.00m

10, Japanese Gong

Height 1.66m

11ab, Kanto Matsuri, Akita Festival

Part a – height 1.57m; spread 1.90m

Part b – height 1.54m; spread 1.60m

12, Mount Fuji

Height 1.65m

13, Sakura

Height 1.55m; spread 1.75m

14, Mascot of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Height 1.66m

Olympic showjumping individual final course plan

