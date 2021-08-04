The return of the sumo wrestler – plus 13 other Olympic showjumping fences you won’t want to miss

The Olympic showjumping individual final course is another masterpiece from Spanish course designer Santiago Varela, and promises an exciting evening in Tokyo as the individual medallists are determined.
A total of 30 combinations qualified for this final, and will jump in reverse order of merit from yesterday’s final, with Britain’s Ben Maher the last rider to tackle the course on Explosion W.
As with the beautiful course for the qualifier, this track incorporates plenty of Japanese culture and heritage into its design – with the return of the eye-catching sumo wrestler sure to prove popular with those watching at home.
How big is the Olympic showjumping individual final course?
There is a total of 14 obstacles, with 18 jumping efforts and the time allowed is 88secs. The highest fence on the course is the final effort, number 14, an upright heading towards the arena entrance which stands at an eye-watering 1.66m. The water jump, number nine, is 4m wide.
Take a look at the full course:
1, FEI 100 Years
Height 1.56m
2, Hachiko
Height 1.53m; spread 1.60m
3, Samurais and katanas
Height 1.65m
4, Nihonbashi Bridge, Tokyo
Height 1.54m; spread 1.60m
5, Japanese food
Height 1.55m; spread 1.70m
6ab, Shinkyo bridge
Part a – height 1.63m
Part b – height 1.65m
7, – Himeji Castle
Height 1.55m; spread 1.65m
8abc, Traditional Japanese Theatre, Kabuki
Part a – height 1.54m; spread 1.65m
Part b – height 1.60m
Part c – height 1.54m; spread 1.60m
9, Stone bridge, Shikinaen Garden
Spread 4.00m
10, Japanese Gong
Height 1.66m
11ab, Kanto Matsuri, Akita Festival
Part a – height 1.57m; spread 1.90m
Part b – height 1.54m; spread 1.60m
12, Mount Fuji
Height 1.65m
13, Sakura
Height 1.55m; spread 1.75m
14, Mascot of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Height 1.66m
Olympic showjumping individual final course plan
