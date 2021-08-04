The Olympic showjumping individual final start list: when do the Brits jump for medals?





The Olympic showjumping individual final start list has been published. A total of 30 combinations, who all qualified with a clear jumping round in yesterday’s class, will compete this evening for the individual medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Riders will jump in reverse order of merit from yesterday, but everyone will start on a zero score, so those pairs who had time-faults in the qualifier will have their slates wiped clean.

All three British riders jumped clear yesterday to secure their chance to jump for medals, with Ben Maher recording the fastest clear on the 12-year-old Chacco Blue son Explosion W, meaning he will be the final rider into the arena.

The final will comprise a single round over a 1.65m course, designed by Santiago Verela, plus a jump-off if it is needed to decide the medals.

What time will the Brits ride for medals in the Olympic showjumping individual final?

There are no exact times issued for the showjumping, so the times below are approximate, based on 2min 30sec per round.

Harry Charles on Romeo 88: 16th into the arena, approximately 7.37pm local time (11.37am UK time)

Scott Brash on Jefferson: 22nd into the arena, approximately 7.52pm local time (11.52am UK time)

Ben Maher on Explosion W: 30th into the arena, approximately 8.12pm local time (12.12pm UK time)

What time will other favourites ride in the Olympic showjumping individual final?

All three Irish riders also qualified with speedy clears.

Cian O’Connor on Kilkenny: sixth into the arena, approximately 7.12pm local time (11.12am UK time)

Bertram Allen on Pacino Amiro: 25th into the arena, approximately 8pm local time (12pm UK time)

Darragh Kenny on Cartello: 29th into the arena, approximately 8.10pm local time (12.10 UK time)

While there were several big names who made shock departures from the individual competition yesterday, there are plenty who did make it through to ride for the medals, including:

Martin Fuchs (SUI) on Clooney 51: 12th into the arena, approximately 7.27pm local time (11.27 UK time)

Niels Bruynseels (BEL) on Delux Van T&L: 18th into the arena approximately 7.42pm local time (11.42am UK time)

Daniel Duesser (GER) on Killer Queen: 19th into the arena, approximately 7.45pm local time (11.45am UK time)

Peder Fredricson (SWE) on All In: 21st into the arena, approximately 7.50pm local time (11.50am UK time)

Maikel van der Vleuten (NED) on Beauville Z: 27th into the arena, approximately 8.05pm local time (12.05pm UK time)

Check out the full starting order for the Olympic showjumping individual final (PDF download).

