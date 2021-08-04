Who is through to the Olympic showjumping individual final – and who missed out?





The Olympic showjumping individual qualifier concluded last night at the Tokyo Olympics, with 30 combinations having booked their place to ride for medals in tonight’s final.

All three British riders – Ben Maher (Explosion W), Scott Brash (Jefferson) and Olympic debutant Harry Charles (Romeo 88) – jumped clear and fast round the challenging track to finish within the top 30. All three Irish riders – Cian O’Connor (Kilkenny), Darragh Kenny (Cartello) and Bertram Allen (Pacino Amiro) – also jumped clear and will qualify.

A handy total of 30 riders out of 73 jumped clear, so all these will qualify for the final. Of those 30, five had time-penalties. Four combinations were eliminated, while four riders opted to retire.

Ben qualified in pole position, after a very impressive round with the big-jumping Explosion W, getting home in 81.34secs, while Darragh finished second in a time of 82.01secs. However, all riders will start on an equal, zero score tonight, when they will jump one round followed by a jump-off if required.

“It suited Explosion,” said Ben of Santiago Verela’s course. “The course is relatively big but all the distances were a bit open and I did one less stride to the last fence where a lot of people were doing the six and that helped me to be a bit quicker. Explosion grows in confidence when I ride with a bit of speed – I have to trust his quality and ride with that pace, so it was a good course.”

While many of those who would be expected to contest the Olympic individual showjumping medals will get the chance to do so, the day did bring a few shock exits, including Switzerland’s Steve Guerdat. The former Olympic champion and world number one had one fence down aboard Venard De Cerisy, while Australia’s Edwina Tops-Alexander was another shock exit, tipping a rail with Identity Vitseroel. All three USA riders – Jessica Springsteen, Laura Kraut and Kent Farringdon – also failed to qualify for the final, with Jessica and Kent each having one fence down, and Laura hitting two.

Who has qualified for the Olympic showjumping individual final?

Ben Maher (GBR) on Explosion W

Darragh Kenny (IRE) on Cartello

Ashlee Bond (ISR) on Donatello 141

Maikel van der Vleuten (NED) on Beauville Z

Mario Deslauriers (CAN) on Bardolina 2

Bertram Allen (IRE) on Pacino Amiro

Gregory Wathelet (BEL) on Nevados S

Luciana Diniz (POR) on Vertigo Du Desert

Scott Brash (GBR) on Jefferson

Peder Fredricson (SWE) on All In

Jérôme Guery (BEL) on Quel Homme De Hus

Daniel Deusser (GER) on Killer Queen

Niels Bruynseels (BEL) on Delux Van T & L

Yurii Mansur (BRA) on Alfons

Harry Charles (GBR) on Romeo 88

Malin Baryard-Johnsson (SWE) on Indiana

Nicolas Delmotte (FRA) Urvoso Du Roch

Daisuke Fukushima (JPN) on Chanyon

Martin Fuchs (SUI) on Clooney 51

Kristaps Neretnieks (LAT) on Valour

Henrik von Eckerman (SWE) on King Edward

Marc Houtzager (NED) on Dante

Nayel Nassar (EGY) on Igor Van De Wittemore

Koki Saito (JPN) on Chilensky

Cian O’Connor (IRE) on Kilkenny

Geri Gulliksen (NOW) on Quatro

Eiken Sato (JPN) on Saphyr Le Lacs

Beat Mändli (SUI) on Dsarie

Mouda Zeyada (EGY) on Galanthos SHK

Daniel Meech (NZL) on Cinca 3

