Olympic rider and daughter deny allegations, and other things the horse world is talking about





Provisional suspension

Equestrian Canada (EC) and the FEI have provisionally suspended dressage rider Evi Strasser and her daughter Tanya Strasser-Shostak. EC confirmed both are suspended as of 17 February while an investigation is carried out. In a statement, the pair said an “unsupported” allegation was made to EC by a former member of staff whose position was terminated owing to her conduct. They added that they “strongly deny” the allegations.

“Storm in a teacup”

Equestrian Australia’s (EA) integrity committee chair has resigned over the way EA dealt with Shane Rose’s wearing of a mankini in a fancy dress class. The Olympic medal-winner was stood down from competition while EA reviewed a complaint about Shane’s costume. He was cleared of breaching any codes of conduct but Tim Palmer has resigned from the board. He said he had no issue with Shane’s costume, that he supported the rider, and that there was “clearly a disconnect” between him and EA’s position.

Horses as athletes

New Italian legislation officially recognises horses as athletes. The law means equids are defined as athlete horses if requirements are met; if they are not for human consumption and registered with FISE, the Italian equestrian federation. “This is an historic decision by the Italian government,” a FISE spokesman said. “Italy is a pioneering country in the legal recognition of the horse as a true athlete.”

