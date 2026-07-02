



NuuMed’s most established lines are back in production in Britain – and back on the market – thanks to a deal that secured the brand’s future.

H&H reported in March that Racesafe had bought NuuMed and Thermatex, brands owned by manufacturer Vale Bros, which went into administration in 2023. At the time of the sale, Racesafe said the move “provides the stable manufacturing structure and technical know-how needed to support long-term growth”.

Today (2 July), a spokesperson for Racesafe confirmed NuuMed is back in production.

“Following Racesafe’s acquisition of the brand earlier this year, its core saddle pads and numnahs are once again being manufactured in Great Britain and returning to riders and retailers,” the spokesperson said.

“Production has been fully integrated into Racesafe’s Northamptonshire factory, supported by former NuuMed specialists to ensure a transfer of knowledge and high standards. The result is the range riders already know and rely on, made to the quality and fit the brand has always been known for, now back in tack rooms across the UK.”

This initial relaunch is of the most established products, and embroidery and customising is available for some items. More products will follow as capacity increases.

NuuMed return: core products first

Racesafe managing director James How said: “From the outset, our priority was to stabilise NuuMed and return its core products to the market as quickly and carefully as possible. We know how much riders value NuuMed, so restoring availability while maintaining the standards the brand is known for has been crucial.

“We hope to evolve the brand but this first stage is about making sure the products people trust are readily available again.”

Event rider and Racesafe and NuuMed brand ambassador Eliza Bell said she was delighted to see the products’ return.

“We’ve always loved the quality and thoughtful design, and it’s clear how comfortable the horses find the products. It’s great to see those same standards being maintained as the brand comes back, and I know many riders will be very pleased to have these products available again.”

The products are available to order now from the NuuMed website, and are due to be with some retailers by mid-July. Thermatex products are due to return to the market within a month.

“This marks the next stage for NuuMed under Racesafe’s ownership and the careful continuation of a trusted brand, now with the support to secure its long-term place in the market,” the spokesperson said.

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