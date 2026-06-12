



The US company that has bought Tredstep Ireland said it is “very fortunate” to have secured the rights – and honoured that its founder will remain involved.

Equinavia, based in Connecticut, has worldwide exclusive rights to the equestrian clothing and footwear brand, which was founded by former top eventer Aidan Keogh in 1993. Aidan will “continue to play a key role in the brand’s future through a multi-year consulting agreement”, an Equinavia spokesperson said.

“We are very fortunate to secure the rights to Tredstep and even more honoured that its founder, Aidan Keogh, will continue working with us,” said Fred Erik Nilsen, president of Equinavia.

“We want to sincerely thank all the retail partners and agents who have supported and pushed the Tredstep brand forward over the years. You have done a fantastic job making Tredstep the eminent brand it is today, and we are truly grateful.”

Tredstep sold: next steps

Mr Nilsen added that the team is looking forward to working with these partners to grow the brand.

“We are proud to welcome Tredstep into the Equinavia family,” he said. “We believe it is an excellent strategic fit. We are already working closely with our factories to rebuild stock levels and better serve the strong demand that has historically been underserved. It may take us a minute to fully catch up, but we are fully committed to getting there.”

Equinavia also manufactures rider wear, footwear and helmets, as well as tack, rugs and yard equipment.

Aidan said: “I am pleased to partner with Equinavia to ensure Tredstep’s continued success.

“I believe this is the right next step for the brand and look forward to contributing my experience as we move forward together.”

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