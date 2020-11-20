Nick Skelton and Piggy March urge bosses: give your staff a pizza!

Top riders are encouraging their fellow equestrian employers to show their employees their appreciation on the second Give Your Staff a Pizza Day today (20 November).

The Equestrian Employers Association (EEA) hopes bosses will take the opportunity to take part in the initiative to round off its annual Good Employment Week, as a treat for staff, but also to “create awareness about positive employment and the importance of teamwork”.

Top eventer Piggy March is one of those taking part.

She said: “I am delighted to support Give Your Staff a Pizza Day and Good Employment Week. My team works really hard behind the scenes looking after all the horses so beautifully and it’s essential their efforts are recognised and rewarded.

“This year has obviously been especially testing for everyone, but I am very proud of how we’ve all worked together to get the best from a difficult situation. A pizza is a small thing but it’s a big thank you from me to all my team for their help and hard work. It would be great if lots of others could follow suit — surely nobody needs any persuading to enjoy a pizza together?!”

Olympic showjumping champion Nick Skelton said he was “delighted” to be supporting today’s initiative again.

“My team plays a very important part in everything we achieve and they deserved to be recognised for all of the effort that they put in.

“Enjoying a pizza together also gives time away from the yard to sit down and be social, which is more important than ever at the moment. I hope employers and their teams enjoy a pizza together this Friday.”

