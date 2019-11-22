Carl and Charlotte celebrate grooms on ‘give your staff a pizza day’

Equestrian bosses are being urged to follow Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin’s example by showing employees some cheese-topped appreciation today (22 November).

As part of good employment week (18 to 24 November), the Equestrian Employers Association (EEA) is encouraging employers to join its first “give your staff a pizza day”, as a treat for staff, but also to “create awareness about positive employment and the importance of teamwork”.

Among those joining the initiative are Carl and Charlotte.

“Despite not giving me more than one slice, sharing a pizza with our staff today allowed us all to stop for a moment in our busy days and share a laugh or two ahead of the weekend,” Carl said.

“It’s in these moments, which are so important, that you continue to value just how hard grooms work and just how integral they are to the success of those they work for. I think the work of the British Grooms Association [BGA] has been so invaluable in this space and we look forward to supporting them for years to come.”

Of course the aim of the week is to highlight wider issues around good employment, such as compliance with applicable law, but EEA president Tullis Matson told H&H small gestures can “go a long way” to making staff feel valued.

“Having a positive working relationship with your team aids efficiency, loyalty and helps with retention and ultimately helps to protect your business,” he said.

Charlotte added: “Since becoming patron of the BGA, I have been privileged to watch the organisation continue to provide an effective community to those who are the fundamental backbone of all our success as riders; the grooms.

“Surprising the team with a pizza day was not only fun, but a small gesture in a wider commitment by employers, and the BGA, to recognise the invaluable work that the teams deliver behind the scenes, cementing their importance in equestrian sport.

“I am supremely proud to support the BGA, and look forward to all of their initiatives and endeavours in the coming years, in ensuring a groom’s value has a firm place in our industry.”

