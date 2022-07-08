New firework restrictions, Hickstead family glory, and more things the horse world is talking about





1. Firework legislation for Scotland

“Ground-breaking” firework legislation that includes the introduction of a mandatory licensing system has been passed by the Scottish Government, but further work is needed before changes come in. Restrictions on days fireworks can be sold is not expected until 2023, with a licensing system and no-firework zones not due to come into force until later next year at the earliest.

Find out more about what this new legislation means

2. Daughter follows in father’s footsteps with Hickstead glory

Darcy Breen has followed in her father’s footsteps by winning a prestigious Hickstead title just a week after Shane lifted the Hickstead Derby trophy for the first time. Darcy and the 15-year-old gelding Cearoin Mor Lad were part of the winning Cottesmore School team in the 90cm junior category at the Hurst College National Schools and Pony Club Jumping Championships.

Read more about the team’s Hickstead success

3. Showing calendar challenges

Katie Jerram-Hunnable reflects on the busy late-June show period followed by a lull ahead of Hickstead’s Royal International in late July in her exclusive H&H column this week. “This busy period probably accounts for some of the dismal entries in Horse of the Year Show qualifiers. While some shows have seen strong numbers, there have been a few qualifiers with ones and twos forward, which is shocking and unbelievable,” she says. “I do sympathise with show organisers, though. They have run their shows in the same slot for many years and understandably would be reluctant to change it as they’re working towards the schedule of the harvest. They’re not just impacted by the equine classes either, they have other agricultural sections to consider.”

Read Katie’s thoughts on tackling these challenges and why it’s vital to support shows

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.