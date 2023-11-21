A new step to help reduce horse falls in eventing, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Rider interviews after horse falls

Event riders involved in horse falls at FEI competitions in 2024 will be asked to speak with the ground jury to help improve cross-country safety in future, in a step the Eventing Riders Association (ERA) has welcomed. Although the FEI already collects a certain amount of data on falls, this has not previously included a first-person account by the rider involved of what happened. ERA president Bruce Haskell told H&H: “It’s a good step, it’s the initial step, but the process behind it needs to be fleshed out so that it is fair to the rider, and not part of a disciplinary procedure. It must not become a finger-pointing exercise.”

Read full story

2. London calling

As the countdown to the London International Horse Show continues, the entries for the dressage classes have been confirmed. Britain’s golden girls Charlotte Dujardin and Lottie Fry, who were both on the team that won European gold this summer, headline a stellar list of riders expected to compete in the five-star dressage classes on the first two days of the show at the ExCeL (13-18 December). Lottie said: “The London International Horse Show is one of my favourite shows of the year. Being able to compete at this level in front of my home fans is very special, and there is always an amazing atmosphere.”

Find out who Charlotte and Lottie will be riding

3. The real impact of rollkur on horses

While the use of rollkur or hyperflexion in training horses has been widely censured, concern remains that not all riders and trainer fully understand how the technique can impact horses, both physically and mentally. Experienced equine osteopath Jennifer Postollec is on a mission to educate riders from all sports on what riding in rollkur does to their equine partners. So even if you’d never ride your horse in this manner, in order to spread to knowledge as widely as possible, this article is a must-read.

Read Jennifer’s expert column

You may also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.