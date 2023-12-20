Neglected foal put down, a showjumping Cinderella and other things the horse world is talking about





A woman who failed to get vet treatment for a seriously ill and underweight foal left tethered without food, water and shelter has been banned from keeping animals for 10 years and given a suspended prison sentence. Months-old colt Cricket was seized by police but despite vets’ efforts, had to be put down to end his suffering, the RSPCA said. A spokesman for the charity said the foal, thought to be six to eight months old, was found in a field in Castleford, West Yorkshire, on 13 January this year after welfare concerns had been reported to the RSPCA.

The London International Horse Show fancy dress class was back for 2023 and certainly did not disappoint. Some of the world’s top showjumpers and eventers delighted the crowds at the ExCeL Arena on Sunday (17 December) with their fabulous costumes – which were pantomime-themed – and speedy rounds of jumping. Following each pair’s round, a celebrity panel of Pippa Funnell, impressionist Rory Bremner and none other than Father Christmas gave marks out of 10 for the riders’ performances. The total marks were then deducted from the time, providing the final result.

Eventers on both sides of the Irish Sea will be able to wear dark breeches in all three phases of competition next year. Eventing Ireland (EI) announced this week that competitors could wear dark breeches at national and training competitions. British Eventing, which has allowed the same for cross-country for some years, confirmed to H&H that this will apply in all phases from next season.

