



Laura Collett and London 52 strengthened their quest for a third five-star title with a copybook round over the influential Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials cross-country course to retain their first-phase lead.

This was the pair at their golden best. It was in part redemption, too, putting to bed the memory of their last visit to the Germany venue for the European Champions 2019 ended with Laura taking a tumble.

That’s four years ago now – before their Pau and Badminton crowns and their Tokyo Olympic team gold medal – and their partnership is in a very different place.

“I trust him now and that’s the main thing, really,” said Laura, who owns the 14-year-old gelding with Keith Scott and Karen Bartlett.

“He was phenomenal. He’s such an incredible horse to ride – he’s so big, but he rides like a pony. He’s so nippy in and around the tight turns.

“He’s been on cracking form this year. For me, it’s just about making sure I don’t mess it up for him, because he’s incredible.”

Laura lauded London 52’s versatility, nodding to Badminton as a very different kind of five-star to Luhmühlen, adding that he “doesn’t really have a fault”.

“Every time I get on that horse, there’s pressure because he should be where he is – out there leading and if he’s not, it’s because of me. So there’s a huge amount of pressure, but pressure is a privilege and I’m lucky to be in this position,” said Laura, echoing words of tennis great Billie Jean King.

The pair delivered one of the fastest times of the day over the Luhmühlen Horse Trials cross-country course, stopping the clock 11 seconds inside the optimum time of 11 minutes to stay on their dressage score of 20.3. This gives them a fence in hand over Kitty King and Vendredi Biats, who have climbed one place to sit second overnight.

“I’m so happy with how he’s gone today. Tomorrow’s another day and Kitty’s horse is an amazing jumper,” added Laura.

“The main thing is that we get him happy and rested and hopefully he comes out and showjumps like I know he can, but that horse owes me absolutely nothing.

“He’s done so much for my career and hopefully he can add another five-star title to his resume. But if he doesn’t, then I’m just super proud of how he’s gone today.”

Laura’s other ride this week, Dacapo, with whom she was sixth after dressage, ran into trouble at the angled brush fences over water trays at fence 20abc (Longines Kombination) in the main arena, with Laura retiring after two run-outs at the ’b’ element.

“I had problems with my first horse and that made me realise just how tough every fence rode. I think we slightly underestimated some of the fences,” she said.

“There were obviously the ones that we were focused on and it honestly felt like at every single fence around there you had to be on your A game. It was a tough test and it rode tough from start to finish.”

