



The 2025 Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials dressage times have been released – with 11 British riders in action in the five-star competition on day one.

There is also a CCI4*-S class that runs alongside the five-star competition, but there are no British entrants taking part this year.

The CCI4*-S gets underway tomorrow (12 June) with the first rider, Ireland’s Patrick Whelan, entering the arena at 9.15am (8.15am British time).

The five-star action gets underway at 1.15pm (12.15 pm British time). The first rider into the arena in the five-star class will be Britain’s Aimee Penny on the first of her two rides, PSH Encore.

Here are the times of British riders across the two days of dressage competition in the five-star class at Luhmühlen…

CCI5* Luhmühlen Horse Trials dressage times on Thursday: British riders

Aimee Penny and PSH Encore: 12.15pm UK time (1.15pm local time)

Laura Collett and Hester: 12.30pm UK time (1.30pm local time)

Ros Canter and MHS Seventeen: 12.45pm UK time (1.45pm local time)

Wills Oakden and Keep It Cooley: 1pm UK time (2pm local time)

Aaron Millar and KEC Deakon: 1.30pm UK time (2.30pm local time)

Matt Heath and Askari: 2.07pm UK time (3.07pm local time)

Tom Rowland and Quintilius: 2.15pm UK time (3.15pm local time)

Grace Cooper and Cedarmount Cavalier: 2.30pm UK time (3.30pm local time)

Selina Milnes and Cooley Snapchat: 2.45pm UK time (3.45pm local time)

Heidi Coy and Halenza: 3pm UK time (4pm local time)

Franky Reid-Warrilow and Guilty Pleasure: 3.15pm UK time (4.15pm local time)

CCI5* dressage times on Friday: British riders

Gemma Stevens and Jalapeno: 12.15pm UK time (1.15pm local time)

Pheobe Locke and Bellagio Declyange: 12.37pm UK time (1.37pm local time)

Tom Jackson and Plot Twist B: 12.45pm UK time (1.45pm local time)

Imo Brook and San Solo: 1pm UK time (2pm local time)

Piggy March and Halo: 1.15pm UK time (2.15pm local time)

Kirsty Chabert and Opposition Heraldik Girl: 1.37pm UK time (2.37pm local time)

Kitty King and Vendredi Biats: 2.15pm UK time (1.15pm local time)

Aimee Penny and PSH Gazelle: 2.52pm UK time (3.52pm local time)

Laura Collett and Laura 52: 3.07pm UK time (4.07pm local time)

Ros Canter and Izilot DHI: 3.22pm UK time (4.22pm local time)

