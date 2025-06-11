



One horse was sent to the holding box during the 2025 Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials trot-up at the first horse inspection today (11 June), but all combinations were ultimately accepted.

There were 47 horses presented to ground jury; Katrin Eichinger-Kniely from Austria, Merel Schurink from the Netherlands and Ernst Topp from Germany.

Seavaghan Ash, the 16-year-old ride of Ireland’s Declan Cullen was sent to the holding box at the Luhmühlen Horse Trials trot-up. This skewbald son of Glenhill Gold, who is contesting his second five-star having retired across country at Burghley last year was accepted on re-inspection, and all 47 combinations will move forward to the dressage phase.

Two other horses were asked to trot for a second time but were not sent to the holding box. These were Cedarmount Cavalier, the 14-year-old mount of Britain’s Grace Cooper, and Fort Arthur Little Dolly, an 11-year-old mare ridden by Ireland’s Alice Copithorne.

This year’s five-star start list features a 21-strong British contingent. Among those are Laura Collett and her two rides, London 52, who won here in 2023, and Hester, plus Ros Canter and Izilot DHI, who finished fourth here last year, and her other ride MHS Seventeen.

Another notable Brit taking part is Kitty King and Vendredi Biats, who have been knocking on the door of a first five-star victory, having finished second here in 2023 with other multiple top 10 placings at four- and five-star level. Piggy March and Halo are another combination to look out for this week – they were seventh in the five-star at Pau last October and won the CCI4*-S at Belsay last month.

The first day of Luhmühlen Horse Trials dressage gets under way tomorrow (12 June). The CCI4*-S starts at 8am UK time (9am local time) and the five-star dressage begins at 12.15pm UK time (1.15pm local time).

