Luhmühlen Horse Trials (18-21 June) and the Australian International Three-Day Event at Adelaide (12-15 November) have both been cancelled owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The loss of the German and Australian five-stars leaves Burghley (2-6 September) and the French five-star at Pau (21-25 October) as the only five-star eventing competitions still due to run this year.

The decision on Luhmühlen came after the German government’s decision to ban large-scale gatherings until 24 October.

Luhmühlen director Julia Otto said: “After the German government has announced new restrictions on 15 April, we have considered several options but unfortunately now have to cancel the Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials.

“We would like to thank all those involved, who have worked closely with us over the past few weeks to explore possible further scenarios. We look forward to the planning phase of the Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials next year (17-20 June 2021).”

The decision about Adelaide was “made by the board last week after considering all options, and follows the impact Covid-19 has on all governments, events and communities”, said a statement.

“Our primary focus has to be on our ability to operate a safe and successful event at the world-high benchmark we have created,” said board chair Greg Rolton.

“It is the board’s view that even if restrictions were lifted to a point of allowing spectators to the event, the athletes and horses would not have the lead-up events to qualify and prepare them to compete at the five-star competition, the highest level of event for the sport of eventing.

“This has led to the decision to cancel the 2020 event but we look forward to planning the 2021 Aus3DE to showcase the very best that Adelaide and South Australia has to offer post this crisis.”

With the dates of the cancelled Badminton five-star fast approaching, the event has announced fans can vote for which years’ highlights programmes they would like to watch during the week when the event should have run.

