Eventing fans can vote for which Badminton Horse Trials highlights programmes they would like to watch during the week when the competition should have run (6-10 May), had it not been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the public can vote for up to three three highlights programmes from 1991 to 2018. The Badminton website includes a summary of the story in each year to help jog memories for voters, with the archive available stretching from Rodney Powell’s 1991 win on The Irishman II to Jonelle Price’s victory on Classic Moet in 2018.

Once the public shortlist of 10 programmes has been chosen, a panel of Badminton experts will whittle the choice down to five shows, which will play on the Badminton website during the competition week.

The expert panel consists of Badminton event director Jane Tuckwell, four-time Badminton winner Mark Todd, Badminton media director Julian Seaman and cross-country course-designer Eric Winter.

Article continues below…

Horse & Hound is also marking the week of Badminton with a “Lost Badminton special” in the magazine (issue dated 7 May).

The issue will include an interview with Jane Tuckwell, talking about the impact of cancelling this year’s renewal, her 46-year history with Badminton and her plans for the event in 2021 and beyond.

Fans will also be able to delve into the archives through the magazine with features on Lucinda Green’s six Badminton wins on six different horses and a look at Badminton’s equine heroes through the ages, as well as an exploration of the other times the event has had to be cancelled in its 70-year history and the impact that has had on the following year’s competition.

Readers will also be able to meet the backstage stars who are so vital to the event’s smooth running, from administrators to site, stable, maintenance and campsite managers.

