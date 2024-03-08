Leading equestrian brand still in business and other things the horse world is talking about





Jobs saved

All the equestrian jobs at Vale Brothers have been saved as the manufacturer has been bought, having gone into administration last year. Baaj Capital has bought the parent company of brands Harry Dabbs, Jeffries Saddlery, Thermatex and NuuMed, which filed for administration four months ago. Katie Burke, senior marketing executive for the group, told H&H: “We would like to reassure our loyal customers that the future of our brands has been secured and we are incredibly grateful to be in a position where we can start to look with optimism to what the future holds.”

Read the full story

Minimum wage investigations

Five equestrian businesses have been included on a list of those that had breached minimum wage legislation. The Government published the list, of businesses investigated by HMRC, which have since paid back the amounts owed to staff, and financial penalties. The minimum wage will increase again on 1 April, and employers have been warned to avoid potential pitfalls that could result in staff being underpaid. “Even though not all cases of non-compliance of the NMW is intentional, it is important to raise awareness of the consequences of not doing so,” Equestrian Employers Association president Tullis Matson told H&H.

Read more

A new title sponsor

Bramham Horse Trials is delighted to confirm its new title sponsor. Defender has been confirmed as the event’s backer, in a “milestone agreement”. The horse trials will run from 6-9 June. “Signing this milestone agreement with JLR [Jaguar Land Rover] really is the perfect way to mark our 50th anniversary,” said event director Nicholas Pritchard. “We couldn’t be more delighted to have the Defender name alongside Bramham.”

Read the full article

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.