Lottie Fry lands back-to-back world breeding titles with ‘the perfect horse’





Lottie Fry has continued her dream summer by landing the seven-year-old world title at the Dressage World Breeding Championships in Ermelo, the Netherlands, riding the Negro x Jazz stallion Kjento.

Lottie Fry and Kjento have now secured back-to-back titles at these championships, having won the six-year-olds in 2021. This year, they achieved a final score of 85.79%, which included a 10 for trot – the only 10 awarded in this class – an eight for walk, 9.2 for canter, 9.5 for submission and 9.8 for perspective. They finished almost 2% ahead of second-placed Destello OLD (Dimaggio x Fuerst Fugger), ridden by Germany’s Beatrice Hofrogge.

Australian judge Maria Swenessen described Kjento as “an exciting and super moving horse”, as well as “a pleasure to judge”.

Lottie described the KWPN breeding stallion, who is owned by Van Olst Horses, as “the perfect horse”.

“Kjento has the most amazing character; he is almost like a gelding in the stable,” she said. “He is super chilled but as soon as you pick up the reins, he is super sharp and ready to go.”

This win comes off the back of Lottie’s double individual gold at the World Dressage Championships last month with Glamourdale. She also rode to glory on the CDI3* at Ermelo, with a double win riding her Tokyo Olympics and 2021 Europeans team medallist Everdale. The pair scored 76.13% to lead the grand prix ahead of Denmark’s Andreas Helgstrand and Queenparks Wendy, before topping the freestyle with a huge 84.34%.

Further British success

Britain’s Sadie Smith also excelled at the Dressage World Breeding Championships, finishing fifth in the seven-year-old final riding her own British-bred mare Swanmore Dantina, who was the highest-placed seven-year-old mare.

The Dante Weltino x Charatan W mare, who was bred in the UK by Ben St John-James, was the British six-year-old national champion in 2021, and in Ermelo posted a final score of 78.98%, which included nine for trot, 7.5 for walk, 8.5 for canter, eight for submission and 8.8 for perspective.

“She really is a once in a lifetime horse and after a tough year she brings me so much happiness,” said Sadie of “Dia”.

The other seven-year-old British representative, the British-bred Waverley Fellini (Fürstenball x Sandro Hit) and Greg Sims, finished 12th in the small final with 73.34%.

The six-year-old title went to Germany’s Eva Möller with Global Player OLD (Grand Galaxy Win T x Don Schufro). The British-bred Denton RMD (Dream Boy x Don Schufro) finished ninth in the final, ridden by the Netherlands’s Bart Veeze, while Britain’s Beth Bainbridge rode Blue Hors Zackorado (Zack x Florencio 2) to 15th position in the small final.

The five-year-old championship went to Denmark’s Victoria Vallentin with Lyngbjergs St. Paris (Blue Hors St Schufro x Blue Hors Rockefeller).

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.