Charlotte Dujardin collects four-year-old title at National Dressage Championships





It was no surprise to anyone to see Charlotte Dujardin win the four-year-old young dressage horse with Mon Amour at the National Dressage Championships.

The Martinez gelding was bought in partnership with Peter Belshaw, who owns and bred the unbeaten Times Kismet, who won both the novice and elementary gold at the winter championships with Charlotte in the saddle.

The hugely exciting Mon Amour was also the crowd’s winner, while Michael Eilberg finished second with Franklin Hit, and prelim silver champion Anna Burns added another prize to her week at the National Dressage Championships securing third with Magic Dream. Melissa Chapman, another regular in the young horse classes, took fourth with Majesteit TCE.

The Belshaw family have had huge success with their racehorses, including the likes of Timeless Times, who won 16 races for them as a two-year-old. They have also bred and sold horses through the sales that have gone to the top of the tree (or their progeny have), including the likes of Breeders Cup Turf Juvenile winner Newspaperofrecord, Irish Derby winner Latrobe and his full sister Pink Dogwood, who was placed in the Oaks at Epsom.

“We flew over to Germany to look at a horse and came back with this horse as well,” said Peter. “It’s lovely to have these youngsters, whether they are bought or homebred – the fun is being part of the journey introducing them to the sport and taking them up through the grades.”

