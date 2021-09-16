Horse with ‘unique’ character claims advanced medium honours at National Dressage Championships





Angharad Harries finished on top of a large Andrews Bowen advanced medium silver class at the Lemieux National Dressage Championships.

She and Nancy Scott’s 15-year-old Classic Bee Gee, achieved a super score of 72.58% to take top spot on the 38-strong leaderboard ahead of Rachel Taylor and Faloya in second, and Antonia Brown on SJL Duuk, who came third.

“He felt really good in there – very relaxed and he really let me ride him,” said Angharad of the KWPN gelding. “We had a little mistake with the change in the middle of the serpentine but I’m really happy with him. The half-passes in particular I thought were good and generally he felt really rideable.”

Classic Bee Gee is already a national champion under 13-year-old Ruby Hughes, and also will be competing at medium at the National Dressage Championships with Ruby on Sunday (19 September). The pair have also been successful internationally in children-on-horses.

“No pressure on Ruby now,” joked Angharad.

“We both ride him at the moment, bringing him on for juniors for Ruby. I’m very lucky to get to play with him as well,” said Angharad, who is a rider at Hughes Dressage, working for Ruby’s parents, Rebecca and Gareth Hughes.

“He’s a very special character, very unique but quite a personal horse – you have to know his routine,” added Angharad, who added that among Bee Gee’s quirks is his need for some quiet “chill-out” time before starting work. “We tack him up and then just leave him standing for a bit.”

