Lottie Fry lands world title with ‘incredible’ young star of the future





Britain’s Lottie Fry has scooped the second World Breeding Championship title of her career, winning the six-year-old final at the Dressage World Breeding Championships for Young Horses in Verden, Germany, with the Van Olsts’ exceptional stallion Kjento.

Despite heavy rain during their final test, Lottie and the Negro x Jazz son impressed judges Peter Storr, Jean-Michel Roudier, Adriaan Hamoen and Maria Colliander to score a whopping 96%.

Kjento received marks of 10 for his trot, canter, submission and perspective, and an eight for his walk. He was the only horse in the six-year-old final to receive marks of 10 in any area, and finished comfortably ahead of runner-up Esacamillo (Escolar x Rohdiamant), ridden by Spain’s Manuel Dominguez Bernal.

“To produce what he has done today is just incredible, and I don’t even know how to describe this horse: the most amazing feeling in the world. I think if you look up the word ‘power’, then he is the definition,” said Lottie.

“When the 10s came up, it took me by surprise. I know he’s capable, but I got a little emotional in there: it’s amazing that now everyone else thinks he’s incredible just as we do. He loves to work and he loves nothing more than to go in an area and show off: to know that he loves it as much as I do makes it so much fun.”

Judge Peter Storr added: “Wow! I could just sum up the whole thing with one word, by saying ‘wow’. This horse looks so happy to be in the arena: he shows off, he never really falters – what more could we want? Active, willing, happy to work in such a nice way, and of course beautifully ridden.”

Lottie, who won bronze as part of the British Olympic team in Tokyo this summer, was crowned champion of the seven-year-old division in 2018 riding her own and the Van Olsts’ Lord Leatherdale x Negro stallion Glamourdale. Now in his first year of international grand prix, Glamourdale has already produced huge scores at the level under Lottie, including over 83% in the freestyle at Grote-Brogel CDI3* in May.

Also reaching the six-year-old final was Britain’s Greg Sims riding Waverley Fellini, who was bred at Sara Longworth’s Waverley Stud in Warwickshire. The Fürstenball x Sandro Hit gelding scored 75.2% in the final to finish 16th.

The five-year-old title in Verden went to Sweden’s Jeanna Hogberg riding Hesselhoej Down Town, with the highest score of all the champions, 97%. The Hesselhoej Donkey Boy x Blue Hors Zack stallion was awarded 10 for his trot and perspective, and 9.5 for the walk, canter and submission.

Andrea Helgstrand scored the seven-year-old title with the Apache x Tango stallion Jovian, winner of the five-year-olds two years ago, on 89.136%. Jovian earned 10 for his trot and perspective, 9.8 for the canter and submission, and an eight for his walk.

British-bred horses in action at the Dressage World Breeding Championships for Young Horses included Newton Tiger (Blue Hors First Choice x Sandro Hit), who was bred by Anna Ross, and ridden by Ireland’s Alex Baker to finish fourth in the five-year-old small final with 83.6%.

Additional reporting by Selene Scarsi

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week.