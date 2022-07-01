‘Our strong bond was the most special part’: top-10 Badminton horse dies, aged 25





Keyflow, who won a world team bronze medal and finished seventh at Badminton Horse Trials with Dutch rider Tim Lips, has died at the age of 25.

“He was known to the general public for his great performances. Personally, our strong bond together was the most special and I am very grateful to him for giving it to me,” said Tim, thanking Keyflow and the horse’s owner Peter Eck for “this unforgettable time”.

The thoroughbred grey gelding, by Colonel Collins out of a mare by Alicante, started his eventing career with Tim Price, during the period when the Prices were moving from New Zealand to the UK. He competed in the southern hemisphere before coming to Britain and being produced to CCI3* (now CCI4*-L level) by Tim.

When Tim Price sold Keyflow he spent a couple of seasons with German rider Anna Siemer before moving to Tim Lips.

With the Dutch rider, Keyflow finished in the top 20 at two European Championships (seventh at Malmö in 2003 and 18th at Blair in 2005) and landed 17th at the 2014 World Equestrian Games, where they helped the Netherlands to team bronze.

The pair also contested Badminton twice, claiming seventh in 2014 and 21st in 2015.

Keyflow continued eventing at the top level until he was 19, finishing 19th at Boekelo in 2016.

The feed company Keyflow, run by Tim Price’s brother Cam, is named after the horse. Tim Price had one final chance to be reunited with Keyflow before he died when the Prices spent time in quarantine, enforced by Covid requirements, at the Lips’ stables on the way to Luhmühlen Horse Trials last year.

