‘What we’re there for’: firefighting farrier saves elderly dog in house fire





A firefighting farrier who saved an elderly dog after her home caught alight said it is outcomes like this that “make it all worthwhile”.

As if the life of a farrier were not hard enough work, Shropshire-based Jamie is also a retained firefighter for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, and was called to a fire in a bungalow in Oswestry last Tuesday (9 July).

“There was a fire in the property, which Pebbles, the poor dog was in,” Jamie told H&H.

“There was no one in; when the owner got home, he found his house on fire.”

Jamie said the 80-year-old owner managed to call 15-year-old Pebbles out of the bungalow but she ran to hide at the back of the house.

“She had been inside for about 20 minutes, bless her,” he said. “We were second pump and were helping with the fire when we came across Pebbles, who was suffering from shock and very scared. We started giving her oxygen, which we carry with us, and I’m glad she recovered pretty quickly.”

Jamie said Pebbles went to the vet to be checked but she is understood to be doing well, as is her owner.

“His wife appeared; they were so relieved and happy that she wasn’t seriously injured,” he said. “It was a good result; what we’re there for.”

Jamie said Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is “very proactive” when it comes to animal rescue; hence the specialised mask that was used for Pebbles.

“All the brigades carry them, so when you need one, you’ve got it,” he said. “When you get results like this, it makes it all worthwhile.”

