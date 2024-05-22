Keeping boys riding, a new home for national championships and other things the horse world is talking about





The gender gap

The gender imbalance that does remain in equestrianism has come into the spotlight, as experts consider how to ensure equal opportunities for success. The issue was one of those addressed in a session at the 2024 FEI Sports Forum; figures were shared showing that although the ratio of female to male riders has increased, the gap at the top level is widening, especially in showjumping. The ratio was also considered in officials, and calls were made to combat bullying of some boys for their participation in what can be seen as a girls’ sport. “It’s clear that equestrian sport prides itself on being fair and open to all,” said FEI vice president Jack Huang. “However, we cannot ignore the fact that there are fewer women involved in the same areas of a sport that we need to figure out why and find ways to encourage more participation, while also thinking about how we can get more young males involved, which can help us make our sport even more enjoyable for everyone.”

New venue

The British Eventing (BE) national championships will run at Hartpury University and College this year, it has been confirmed. It was announced in March that the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe (2-4 August) was cancelled; the championships will now run at the same time as the NAF Five Star International Hartpury Horse Trials (7-11 August). “Britain’s national champions will then be crowned in what will be a fitting finale to a week celebrating the sport of eventing,” said a BE spokesman.

Luhmühlen entries

The stellar list of entries for Luhmühlen Horse Trials (13-16 June) has been confirmed, and a host of top Brits will be contending both the CCI4*-S and the CCI5* classes. A day after the Paris Olympics eventing nominated British entries were announced, it was revealed that a number of the featured horses and riders will be travelling to the Continent for the last top-level event before the final team is confirmed.

