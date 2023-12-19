John Whitaker as you’ve never seen him before, jump-offs to savour, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Showjumping at the highest level…

What a fantastic week of top-class showjumping we have enjoyed from the London International Horse Show. Whether it was John Whitaker showing once again that he remains a force to be reckoned with at the age of 68, courtesy of wins in the Santa Stakes and the six-bar – clearing 1.90m in the final round – or Guy Williams taking a record fifth puissance win, the crowds were kept on the edge of their seats throughout. The jump-off in Sunday’s World Cup was something to behold, as Ben Maher narrowly beat last year winner Scott Brash into second place, before Ireland’s Daniel Coyle and Legacy stepped up to claim the grand prix to bring the showjumping action to a close.

Catch up with all the news from London International

2. … and hilarious entertainment

Also among the highlights of the week was the legendary fancy dress class, in which showjumpers and eventers came together to produce a hilarious performance drawing on the best British pantomime humour. While the pairs class was won by Dick Whittington and his cat (aka Harry Charles and Matt Sampson), the Ugly Sisters John and Robert Whitaker, both sporting huge fetching pink wigs and Robert’s dress featuring a pair of hands clasping his bosom, proved a crowd favourite. “It didn’t take long to get me looking like an Ugly Sister,” quipped John.

Find out what happened when Robert Whitaker stole the judge’s paddle

3. Celebrating top M&Ms and performance ponies

Congratulations to Julie Pennell, whose home-bred Dales stallion Nipna Midnight Rambler, ridden by Sarah Parker, took the 2023 BSPS M&M ridden supreme championship sponsored by New Horizon Plastics at the 2023 London International Horse Show. He narrowly pipped fellow Dales stallion Griseburn Major, owned by Joe Watson and Rob McIvor and piloted by Joe, to the title.

The show also hosted the BSPS performance showing championship and the British Show Horse Association Rising Star finals for the first time, giving a new host of showing riders the chance to compete at the event. In addition, the popular Senior Showing and Dressage Ltd finals saw Britain’s top veterans crowned in both ridden and in-hand classes. Congratulations to all the winners and their connections. What a way to finish the year!

Catch up with all the showing news from London International

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.